Railway Police deny allegations of facilitating ticketless travel

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) A recent news report published in local newspapers in Sukkur on February 5, 2025, claimed that an organized group at Rohri Railway Station was facilitating ticketless travel for passengers. However, this report has been vehemently denied as being contrary to facts, said spokesperson Sukkur Railway Police here on Wednesday.

The Primary responsibility of the Railway Police is to ensure the safety and security of passengers and railway property. To achieve this, Railway Police officers and personnel work tirelessly, utilizing available resources and manpower to enhance security at railway stations and for passengers.

At Rohri Railway Station, a single-entry system has been implemented to strengthen security and checking procedures.

Bomb disposal staff, police personnel, and lady police officers are present at the entry point to ensure the checking of passengers. Additionally, a luggage scanning machine room ensures that each passenger undergoes manual checking before boarding the train, and no unrelated individuals are present in the scanning machine room.

The issuance and checking of tickets on trains and at railway stations are the responsibility of the Commercial Branch, with which the Railway Police has no involvement. Moreover, Pakistan Railway Police follows a "zero-tolerance policy" regarding ticketless travel, and any police personnel found involved in such activities will face strict legal action.