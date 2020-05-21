UrduPoint.com
Railway Police Directed To Ensure Foolproof Security On Eid

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 06:39 PM

Pakistan Railways Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan has directed the police to ensure foolproof security in trains, at tracks and railway stations on Eid days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan has directed the police to ensure foolproof security in trains, at tracks and railway stations on Eid days.

He was addressing a video-link conference of SPs of all railway divisions at the Central Police Headquarters, here on Thursday. He appreciated performance of the police officers and jawans regarding restoration of train operations and promoting people-friendly policing culture by providing wheelchairs to elderly and the disabled passengers, masks and water bottles to common passengers.

Such culture would improve image of the police among citizens, he added.

He ordered implemented of zero tolerance policy against thieves, land-grabbers and ticket-dodgers. He ordered to focus on welfare of the police staff and ordered for distributing gift hampers among the families of Shuhada before Eidul Fitr.

Earlier, every SP presented performance report of the police of his concerned division in the conference.

PRP DIG Operations Shehzad Akbar and DIG headquarters Azhar Rashid were also present.

