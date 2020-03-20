Railway Police limits activities in Lahore

Pakistan Railways Police Central Office has limited the activities of the PR Police in the wake of coronavirus threat, on the directions of Railways Police Acting IG Azhar Rasheed Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) : Pakistan Railways Police Central Office has limited the activities of the PR Police in the wake of coronavirus threat, on the directions of Railways Police Acting IG Azhar Rasheed Khan.

According to a directive issued on Friday, all SPs of railway divisions have also been directed to limit activities in their offices.

Entry of irrelevant persons in the police offices has completely been banned and working on highly important cases will only be continued. Also, all communication would be made through mobile phones, internet and wireless systems.

Earlier, special protective and precautionary measures have been taken for safety of the police staff and directions regarding repeatedly washing of hands, wearing of masks and use of sanitizers during duty have been issued.

The staff has also been directed to contact doctors immediately in case of any symptoms related to coronavirus.