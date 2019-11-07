Railway police make strict security measures

The Pakistan Railways police have made special security arrangements at railway stations and in special trains being operated to facilitate Sikh yatrees on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways police have made special security arrangements at railway stations and in special trains being operated to facilitate Sikh yatrees on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

According to the PR police spokesman on Thursday, strict security arrangements would be made in the trains and at the railway station on the direction of IG Wajid Zia.

DIG Operations Azhar Rasheed Khan directed all SPs to ensure foolproof security in special trains at their concerned railway divisions.

It is directed to deploy good number of patrolling police in trains and remain in touch with the main control room.

It is also directed to ensure that no passenger should carry any stove or gas cylinder in trains.

It is pertinent to mention here that a large number of Sikh Yatrees are expected to come on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

The railways is operating three special trains and two shuttle trains on the occasion to facilitate the pilgrims.