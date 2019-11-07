UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railway Police Make Strict Security Measures

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 08:14 PM

Railway police make strict security measures

The Pakistan Railways police have made special security arrangements at railway stations and in special trains being operated to facilitate Sikh yatrees on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways police have made special security arrangements at railway stations and in special trains being operated to facilitate Sikh yatrees on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

According to the PR police spokesman on Thursday, strict security arrangements would be made in the trains and at the railway station on the direction of IG Wajid Zia.

DIG Operations Azhar Rasheed Khan directed all SPs to ensure foolproof security in special trains at their concerned railway divisions.

It is directed to deploy good number of patrolling police in trains and remain in touch with the main control room.

It is also directed to ensure that no passenger should carry any stove or gas cylinder in trains.

It is pertinent to mention here that a large number of Sikh Yatrees are expected to come on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

The railways is operating three special trains and two shuttle trains on the occasion to facilitate the pilgrims.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Gas All

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Salem receives Chinese National Footb ..

15 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif to fly to London for medical treatmen ..

17 minutes ago

ASEAN parliaments can play crucial role for Kashmi ..

21 minutes ago

UAE wins membership to UNIDO’s Industrial Develo ..

30 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi to attend launch of 15th Conference of ..

1 hour ago

1122 to provide emergency services during national ..

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.