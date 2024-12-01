Railway police recover stolen materials; two held

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Pakistan Railway Police, Khanewal Division, achieved a major breakthrough by recovering stolen railway materials worth millions of rupees and arresting two suspects.

Acting on directives of the SP Railway Police Multan Division, Amin Alam Naseem, the police intensified efforts to crack down on railway material thefts across the division.

Inspector Khalid Mehmood Saim, leading the Railway Police team, conducted a raid late last night based on a tip-off. The team intercepted a suspicious truck (Registration No. LES/1671) loaded with stolen railway materials, including tracks, nuts, bolts, plates and other valuable items.

The police team also arrested two suspects, identified as Qamar Abbas and Dildar Hussain.

The accused were presented in court and police secured their physical remand to initiate further investigation. Authorities anticipate the recovery of additional stolen railway materials and the arrest of other culprits involved in a long-standing theft ring.

The operation has drawn widespread praise from social, political and business communities, as well as local residents. Many have commended the Railway Police for their swift and effective action, urging the Inspector General of Railway Police to launch a nationwide, indiscriminate crackdown against railway thefts to ensure the protection of public assets.