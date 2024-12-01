Railway Police Recover Stolen Materials; Two Held
Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2024 | 06:40 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Pakistan Railway Police, Khanewal Division, achieved a major breakthrough by recovering stolen railway materials worth millions of rupees and arresting two suspects.
Acting on directives of the SP Railway Police Multan Division, Amin Alam Naseem, the police intensified efforts to crack down on railway material thefts across the division.
Inspector Khalid Mehmood Saim, leading the Railway Police team, conducted a raid late last night based on a tip-off. The team intercepted a suspicious truck (Registration No. LES/1671) loaded with stolen railway materials, including tracks, nuts, bolts, plates and other valuable items.
The police team also arrested two suspects, identified as Qamar Abbas and Dildar Hussain.
The accused were presented in court and police secured their physical remand to initiate further investigation. Authorities anticipate the recovery of additional stolen railway materials and the arrest of other culprits involved in a long-standing theft ring.
The operation has drawn widespread praise from social, political and business communities, as well as local residents. Many have commended the Railway Police for their swift and effective action, urging the Inspector General of Railway Police to launch a nationwide, indiscriminate crackdown against railway thefts to ensure the protection of public assets.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt decides to register factories manufacturing single-use plastic shopping bags1 minute ago
-
Muhammad Saleem Memon for bringing reforms in Pakistan’s agriculture sector1 minute ago
-
Diabetes screening recommended for individuals aged 35 and above2 minutes ago
-
Political stability imperative for economic growth: Qaiser Sheikh12 minutes ago
-
Shazia Marri highlights PPP’s unparalleled sacrifices for democracy12 minutes ago
-
Boy recovered from Mardan12 minutes ago
-
OPC Punjab & OPF join forces to address grievances of overseas Pakistanis12 minutes ago
-
PTI leaders at new heights of cowardice: Azma Bokhari21 minutes ago
-
Margalla Hills Trail-5 cleanup kicks off 14th Pakistan Mountain Festival21 minutes ago
-
Irregularities worth Rs30bn revealed in Buzdar govt project22 minutes ago
-
Four drug dealers arrested, 5.5 kg drugs recovered31 minutes ago
-
President, PM commend security forces for twin operations against Khawarij in KP31 minutes ago