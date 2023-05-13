Railway Police retrieves land worth 10.73mln

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Railways has retrieved 10.73-marla land worth Rs 10.7 million from land grabbers, here on Saturday.

According to the sources, the Railways staff, with the help of PR Police Mughulpura division, took part in the operation against the encroachments at the Railway Block No 2, Noor Colony, Mughulpura here and demolished a building illegally constructed on the railway's plot.

The railway administration expressed its determination of retrieving its land at any cost.