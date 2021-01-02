UrduPoint.com
Railway Police Starts Action Against Ticket Dodgers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 05:12 PM

Railway Police starts action against ticket dodgers

The Pakistan Railways Police started strict action against ticket dodgers on the direction of PRP IG Arif Nawaz Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways Police started strict action against ticket dodgers on the direction of PRP IG Arif Nawaz Khan.

According to the PR Police sources on Saturday, PRP DIG Operations Shehzad Akbar issued an order to all SPs for a regular campaign against ticket dodgers.

The police officers have been directed to conduct surprise raids in trains and a weekly report should be presented to the Central Police Office here.

