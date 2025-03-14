Railway Police written exam for constable, lady constable, ASI to be held on Sunday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Railways Police have scheduled the written examination for the recruitment of Constables, Lady Constables, and Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) for the year 2025 on Sunday, March 16.

According to the PR Police spokesperson, candidates who applied for these positions and successfully cleared the physical measurement and running test will now appear for the written exam.

For the examination, Constable and Lady Constable candidates must reach their designated exam centers by 7:00 AM, while ASI candidates are required to report by 12:00 PM. All candidates must ensure they arrive on time and bring their original CNIC, roll number slip, clipboard, and a blue pen.

In Lahore and the Workshops Division, the exam will be held at Punjab University Examination Centers, opposite Science College on Wahdat Road. In Rawalpindi, candidates will appear at Government Associate Girls College for Women, Saddar Cantt.

Peshawar Division candidates will take their test at Government Higher Secondary school on Saqib Ghani Shaheed Road in Cantt No. 2.

In Multan Division, Constable and Lady Constable candidates will take their exam at Railway Officers Club Marquee, behind KFC near High Court, Multan Cantt, while ASI candidates will sit for their test at Railway Badminton Hall, behind Railway Women Industrial Center near Railway Station, Multan Cantt. In Sukkur Division, the exam will be conducted at Crystal Wedding Hall, located behind the DS Office of Railway Sukkur.

For Karachi Division candidates, the exam will take place at Railway Stadium on I.I. Chundrigar Road near City Railway Station, while in Quetta Division, it will be held at the Railway Officers Club near Railway Station, Quetta. Candidates are advised to strictly follow the schedule and examination guidelines.