Railway Rawalpindi Division stage a protest rally against blasphemous sketches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Divisional Superintendent of Railways Rawalpindi, Syed Munawar Shah, the employees of Pakistan Railways Rawalpindi Division staged a protest rally in the protection of the Holy Prophet and against blasphemous sketches.

The rally was started from the Rawalpindi Railway station which was attended by a large number of officers and employees.

Addressing the participants, the speakers said that the love with Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) will continue till the Day of Judgment.

We strongly condemn the blasphemous sketches in France which have hurt the hearts of all Muslims. The teachings of Muhammad (PBUH) are a beacon for us and following his teachings is a success in this world and in the hereafter. The protest rally ended at the Railway Officers Club peacefully. Later, a Naat competition was held at the Railway Officers Club in connection with Ishq-e-Rasool week being celebrated here on Sunday.