UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railway Reservation Office Becomes Operational At Cadet College Petaro Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 09:52 PM

Railway reservation office becomes operational at Cadet College Petaro Station

In continuation of public facilitation steps taken by the Pakistan Railways aimed at creating easiness for passengers in reserving the seats, the reservation office at the Cadet College Petaro station has been made operational from Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :In continuation of public facilitation steps taken by the Pakistan Railways aimed at creating easiness for passengers in reserving the seats, the reservation office at the Cadet College Petaro station has been made operational from Tuesday.

The reservation set-up at Cadet College Petaro station will give a huge relief to the local masses travelling frequently by train journey, said a news release issued here.

"Today marks a history for the local people in Cadet College Petaro station as the first ticket from the station has been reserved" said DCO Karachi Nasir Nazeer.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Nasir From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Art Foundation to reopen some venues from ..

24 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler approves bridging to bachelor’s de ..

39 minutes ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening entertainm ..

1 hour ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening wedding an ..

1 hour ago

Indians not to travel for Haj this year

1 hour ago

Expanding domestic food production to achieve self ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.