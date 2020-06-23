Railway reservation office becomes operational at Cadet College Petaro Station

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :In continuation of public facilitation steps taken by the Pakistan Railways aimed at creating easiness for passengers in reserving the seats, the reservation office at the Cadet College Petaro station has been made operational from Tuesday.

The reservation set-up at Cadet College Petaro station will give a huge relief to the local masses travelling frequently by train journey, said a news release issued here.

"Today marks a history for the local people in Cadet College Petaro station as the first ticket from the station has been reserved" said DCO Karachi Nasir Nazeer.