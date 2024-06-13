Railway Reservation Offices Closed On Eidul Azha Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Railway administration has announced that all reservation offices will remain closed on Eidul Azha.
According to a PR spokesperson on Thursday, operations will also be suspended the next day to Eid from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Regular working hours will resume after this period. Passengers are advised to plan their bookings accordingly to avoid any inconvenience during these times.
