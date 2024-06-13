Open Menu

Railway Reservation Offices Closed On Eidul Azha Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Railway reservation offices closed on Eidul Azha day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Railway administration has announced that all reservation offices will remain closed on Eidul Azha.

According to a PR spokesperson on Thursday, operations will also be suspended the next day to Eid from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Regular working hours will resume after this period. Passengers are advised to plan their bookings accordingly to avoid any inconvenience during these times.

Related Topics

All From P

Recent Stories

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

2 hours ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

3 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

4 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

16 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

16 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

16 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

16 hours ago
 Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & ..

Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan