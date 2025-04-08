Open Menu

Railway Revises Train Timings

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Railways has announced a change in the schedule of three mail and express trains along with several passenger trains, effective from April 15, 2025.

According to the new schedule issued on Tuesday, Khyber Mail (2Dn) will depart from Peshawar Cantt at 10:00 PM and arrive at Karachi Cantt at 6:20 AM on the third day, Allama Iqbal Express (10Dn) will leave Sialkot at 7:00 AM and reach Karachi Cantt at 9:15 AM the following day, Jaffar Express (40Dn) will depart from Peshawar Cantt at 7:00 AM and reach Quetta at 5:00 PM the next day, Thal Express (129Up) will leave Multan at 6:30 AM and reach Rawalpindi at 9:45 PM the same day while its return service (130Dn) will depart Rawalpindi at 7:00 AM and reach Multan at 10:30 PM the following day, Lasani Express (125Up) will leave Lahore at 3:45 PM and reach Sialkot at 8:15 PM while its return service (126Dn) will depart Sialkot at 5:00 AM and arrive in Lahore at 9:15 AM, Narowal Passenger (211Up) will depart from Lahore at 7:15 AM and reach Narowal at 10:05 AM whereas the return train (212Dn) will leave Narowal at 5:00 PM and reach Lahore at 7:40 PM, Faiz Ahmad Faiz Passenger (209Up) will leave Lahore at 7:30 PM and arrive in Narowal at 10:10 PM, Attock Passenger (202Dn) will depart from Attock City at 3:55 PM and reach Mari Indus at 9:15 PM, Mohenjo Daro Express (213Up) will leave Kotri at 7:00 AM and arrive at Rohri Railway Station at 5:50 PM, and Chenab Express (136Dn) will depart from Lala Musa at 3:45 PM and reach Sargodha at 7:45 PM.

