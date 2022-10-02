UrduPoint.com

Railway Service To Resume Towards Karachi Soon

Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Railway service to resume towards Karachi soon

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways was likely to resume its service towards Karachi during the first week of October that had badly affected due to unexpected monsoon rains and flash floods across the country.

"The restoration work of railway tracks are in full swing with the help of Frontier Works Organization (FWO), district administration of Sindh and Pakistan Railways," sources in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

They said on the direction of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, the department had utilized all available resources to restore the rail service in flood affected across the country.

The sources said that a trial run of an inspection train has also been started to check the maintenance of the track and the Railways authorities have directed the carriage department staff to complete technical work shortly.

In the first phase, they said the decision to run the freight train operation from October 1 has been made subject to the receding of water and the clearance of signals and bridges.

Pakistan Railways also directed the concerned authorities to complete the ongoing survey of the affected installations on a war footing and speed up the rehabilitation process, said the resources.

They added that the technical and non-technical staff of the department was working in three shifts to restore the tracks once the flood water recedes.

"The train service between Quetta and Karachi Divisions is suspended after railway bridges collapsed and rail tracks became submerged in water due to floods in the region," they added.

They said that in the remaining divisions around seven to eight bridges were damaged due to which the train operations were suspended in the flood hit areas, adding that train service could not be restored until the bridges and tracks were cleared of the floodwater.

The department had deployed technical bridge staff at various sections for the repair of the damaged bridges and the train operation would only be restored after the completion of the reconstruction work on the bridges, they said.

/395/778

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Quetta Flood Water Khawaja Saad Rafique October All From FWO Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

8 hours ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

16 hours ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

16 hours ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

16 hours ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.