Railway staff to wear masks, gloves to avoid viruses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways staff will wear face mask and gloves for protection from any virus especially Corona virus.

According to a circular issued by the office of Deputy General Manager, all divisions , police, workshops and principal officers have been directed to ensure the implementation on the directions.

It has been directed to ensure the provision of gloves and face masks inthe Railway Hospitals and health units to avoid viruses.