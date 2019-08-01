UrduPoint.com
Railway Station To Be Decorated On August 14

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 20 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 06:49 PM

Railway station to be decorated on August 14

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways will celebrate the Independence Day with zeal and zest while the city railway station building will be especially decorated on the day.

The PR spokesperson told APP on Thursday that the Railways had also planned to decorate its other buildings situated in the city on the day; however, the railways will not operate the 'Azadi Train' this year.

The PR had been operating the Azadi Train during the past years with representation of culture of different areas, and it was liked by the common people.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

