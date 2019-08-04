Railway station to be decorated on August 14

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways will decorate city railway station building on the 73rd Independence day of the homeland.

PR spokesperson told APP on Sunday, the railways has also planned to decorate its other buildings situated in the city on the day, however, the railways will not operate Azadi train this year.

The PR administration has recently renovated the Lahore Railway station building and central waiting hall.