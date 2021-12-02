UrduPoint.com

Railway System Can Be Improved Through Public-private Partnership: Swati

Thu 02nd December 2021

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati Wednesday said the railway system could be improved through public-private partnership.

He expressed these views during his visit to Quetta Railway Station. Senator Naseebullah Baazi, Senator Sana Jamali, Divisional Superintendent Railways Muhammad Ali Afridi, Additional Regional Manager Arshad islam Khattak were also present on the occasion.

Swati said the purpose of his visit to further improve ride of the poor by bringing reforms in the railway department and to create more employment opportunities as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the Quetta Railway Station was an economic hub as it shares borders with Afghanistan and Iran.

He said he would also visit Chaman to review works of railway tracks.

The minister said in the past, the railway department was a source of corruption, adding unnecessary recruitment were made for political gains and the cost of pension was now becoming a burden on it.

He said the present government had taken several measures for the betterment of Pakistan Railways.

The business community should come forward and invest in the Railways to make it a state-of-the-art department, he said.

