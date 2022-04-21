UrduPoint.com

Railway To Be Put On Track With Increase In Speed: Khwaja Saad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2022 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Railways Minister Khwaja Saad Rafique has vowed to put the railways on track with an increased speed, to provide maximum facilities to travellers.

He was talking to the Pakistan Railways officers during his first visit to the PR headquarters after taking over the charge as the Railways minister, here on Thursday. He said the journey of progress would be started from where it was left in 2018, adding that work of railways rehabilitation would be carried out on war-footing.

He directed the officers to ensure safe travel for passengers. He promised that no political pressure or approach would be put on them in their job so that all projects could be completed honestly and on time.

He also ordered for reducing fare on the Eid holidays to facilitate passengers. He said that all train coaches parts which could be manufactured at the railway workshops should not be imported. The minister said that no compromise would be made on cleanliness, and quality of services would be improved.

Earlier, PR Chief Executive Officer Zafar Zaman Ranjha welcomed the minister and gave a detailed briefing on the current situation of the department. The minister was also given briefing on the rehabilitation of the Harni-Sibbi railway track and stations.

