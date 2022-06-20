Railway to restore travel facilities to journalists

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railway Corporation Farrukh Taimoor Ghazali on Monday said that steps were under way to provide best travel facilities to journalist community.

Talking to journalist community here,he said the Pakistan Railway would restore all travel facilities for the journalists in private railway coaches likewise the government railway coaches,adding that 'half fare policy' of Pakistan Railway for private coaches services would also restore soon for journalists.