Railway to resume anti-encroachment operation for vacation of occupied land on KCR route

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways Karachi Division will resume the anti-encroachment operation along the Loop Line as well as Main Line on Monday (March 2nd) in line with the directives of Supreme Court regarding revival of historic Karachi Circular Railway.

Notices have been issued to the occupants by PR Karachi Division to vacate the occupied areas along the Loop Line extending from Karachi City Station to Drigh Road and on Main Line stretching out till Landhi from Karachi City station, said a statement on Saturday.

The second phase of anti-encroachment operation is aimed at swiftly recovering and making available the requisite area for the KCR route.

