Railway to run Special train on Eid from Peshawar-Rawalpindi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways has decided to run Eid special trains from Peshawar to Rawalpindi on Eid-ul-Fitr.

The decision has been taken due to increasing rush during Eid holidays, an official of the Railway Department here on Saturday said.

He said, the first Eid special train will leave Peshawar Cantt on May 10 at 9 am.

Special train will reach Rawalpindi at 12 noon via Nowshera, Attock City Taxila and Golri stop. The second Eid special train will leave Rawalpindi for Peshawar on May 10 at 2 pm, the official informed. He said, likewise, Eid special trains will run in the same order from May 10 to May 16 between Peshawar and Rawalpindi.