Railway To Transport Relief Items To Flood Victims Free Of Cost: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2022 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways will transport the relief items of all charity organisations to the flood affected people without any charges.

Railways Minister Khwaja Saad Rafique presided over a meeting here on Monday in which briefing was given on measures related to provision of ration and medical assistance in the flood affected areas of Balochistan.

Railways medical teams had left for helping flood victims in Balochistan's flood-hit areas, the meeting was told.

During the meeting, a direction was given to set up relief camps in Jhal Magsi, Qila Abdullah and Noshki.

Railway teams were present on call in Kan Mehtarzai and Usta Muhammad, the meeting was informed.

The meeting was also told that work had been started to establish points in Karachi, Multan, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Sahiwal and Lahore stations to collect relief items from welfare organisations and philanthropists.

The Railway teams had been directed to stay in touch with district administration of Sindh and Balochistan besides the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

To help the Railways administration, scouts were also included in the teams.

Welfare General Manager Shoaib Adil had been appointed as focal person for the flood relief operation. He could be contacted on 03008368753 round-the-clock.

The Railway employees from grade 17 to 22 should submit their one-day salary in the flood relief fund.

The Railways minister said that he would personally monitor the flood relief campaign.

