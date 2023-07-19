Open Menu

Railway Track In Hyderabad Restored After 8 Hours

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 10:35 PM

Railway track in Hyderabad restored after 8 hours

Down Railway track in Hyderabad was restored after eight hours which was disturbed after the derailing of a freight train due to the negligence of the engineering department however, no human loss was reported

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Down Railway track in Hyderabad was restored after eight hours which was disturbed after the derailing of a freight train due to the negligence of the engineering department however, no human loss was reported.

According to information, a speeding freight train narrowly escaped at Palijani Railway station on 17 July while last night 10 bogies of Karachi bound Mirpur Fertilizer train were derailed due to which railway traffic was suspended and many trains were stopped at Tando Adam, Shahdadpur and Nawabshah Railway stations however, railway staff after hectic efforts restored down the track at 6 am on Wednesday morning.

Related Topics

Karachi Traffic Hyderabad Nawabshah Tando Adam Mirpur Shahdadpur July

Recent Stories

New $1.3Bln Ukraine Aid Package Includes NASAMS, D ..

New $1.3Bln Ukraine Aid Package Includes NASAMS, Drones, Artillery Rounds - Pent ..

21 seconds ago
 Hungary's Szijjarto Says Ukraine's Suppliers of Cl ..

Hungary's Szijjarto Says Ukraine's Suppliers of Cluster Munitions Liable for Cas ..

22 seconds ago
 UK Prime Minister Apologizes to LGBT Veterans for ..

UK Prime Minister Apologizes to LGBT Veterans for Gay Ban in Military Before 200 ..

24 seconds ago
 Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar vi ..

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visits three districts

25 seconds ago
 National IT seminar to converge efforts for IT gro ..

National IT seminar to converge efforts for IT growth; its role in sustainable d ..

12 minutes ago
 US Fining Deutsche Bank $186Mln for Failing to Add ..

US Fining Deutsche Bank $186Mln for Failing to Address Money Laundering - Federa ..

12 minutes ago
UAE President awards Order of Zayed to President ..

UAE President awards Order of Zayed to President Erdogan of Türkiye

51 minutes ago
 441 private establishments violated Emiratisation ..

441 private establishments violated Emiratisation decisions in 1 year: MoHRE

1 hour ago
 African Development Bank Pledges $87.1Mln to Suppo ..

African Development Bank Pledges $87.1Mln to Support Tunisia's Grain Import Syst ..

6 minutes ago
 England's Broad joins 600 Test wicket club

England's Broad joins 600 Test wicket club

23 minutes ago
 CPO holds meeting with traders to review security ..

CPO holds meeting with traders to review security arrangements

23 minutes ago
 People' trust not to be compromised at any cost: H ..

People' trust not to be compromised at any cost: Haji Zubair Ali

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan