Railway track in Hyderabad restored after 8 hours

Down Railway track in Hyderabad was restored after eight hours which was disturbed after the derailing of a freight train due to the negligence of the engineering department however, no human loss was reported

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Down Railway track in Hyderabad was restored after eight hours which was disturbed after the derailing of a freight train due to the negligence of the engineering department however, no human loss was reported.

According to information, a speeding freight train narrowly escaped at Palijani Railway station on 17 July while last night 10 bogies of Karachi bound Mirpur Fertilizer train were derailed due to which railway traffic was suspended and many trains were stopped at Tando Adam, Shahdadpur and Nawabshah Railway stations however, railway staff after hectic efforts restored down the track at 6 am on Wednesday morning.