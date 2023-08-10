Railway traffic suspended as two bogies derail

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The rail traffic on the down track was suspended when two bogies of goods train loaded with stone crushed derailed near Daur Railway Station at railway kilometer 322. Railway officials have arrived at the incident site and started rescue work.