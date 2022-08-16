Railway traffic suspension in Balochistan not due to damaged track, says DC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sibi Mansoor Ahmad Qazi on Tuesday denied the impression that the railway track near Bakhtiarabad area of Sibi has been washed away.

"Pakistan Railways authorities, as part of its preventive measure, temporarily suspended rail traffic on Quetta-Karachi and Quetta-Peshawar route," he said. The decision, apparently, was made to avert any untoward incident.

The DC noted that water coming towards the railway track had been diverted to the other side to avoid damage to the railway track.

The district administration was also taking urgent steps to drain the water on the railway track. Once the water was drained out from the railway track, the traffic would positively be restored, he added.

He further said that the district administration was providing food, water and other facilities to the affected passengers.

Sibi is one of the worst flood affected districts where the catastrophe caused massive loss in terms of human lives and property.

On the directives of the Chief Minister Balochistan the district administration administration was using all available resources to provide relief to the people.

"Speedy measures are being taken to help out the flood affected people of Sibi district," DC Sibi added while highlighting the administration's resolve to help the calamity-stricken people of the district.