UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railway Union Stages Protest Against Israeli Aggression

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 09:35 PM

Railway Union stages protest against Israeli aggression

The Pakistan Railways Employees (PREM) Union organised a protest rally on Friday to express solidarity with Palestine against Israeli occupation and atrocities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways Employees (PREM) Union organised a protest rally on Friday to express solidarity with Palestine against Israeli occupation and atrocities.

Earlier, protest gatherings were arranged at PR Carriage Shop, Locomotive Shop, PR General Store and Railway Headquarters and then finally a rally was held outside the Divisional Superintendent Office.

Jamaat-e-Islami Lahore Ameer Zikrullah Mujahid, Chairman PREM Union Ziauddin Ansari, Central President Sheikh M Anwar and other leaders spoke on the occasion.

Speakers condemned the Israeli terrorism in Palestine and killings of innocent people including women and children.

They urged the United Nations to deploy a peace force in at Al Aqsa Mosque and Gaza. They asked the Muslim countries to get united for the common cause against Israel.

The speakers said that global human rights bodies were sleeping on the barbaric Israeli attacks against innocent citizens of Gaza.

The protesters were raising slogans against Israel and in favour of Palestine. The protesters also burnt Israeli flag at Boharwala Chowk to express their protest against the Israeli aggression.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Protest United Nations Israel Palestine Gaza Women Mosque Muslim

Recent Stories

President of Montenegro&#039;s Parliament, Preside ..

14 minutes ago

UAE, Egypt launch &#039;Zayed 3&#039; joint milita ..

2 hours ago

Sindh Assembly adopts resolution against Israeli a ..

50 seconds ago

Chief Justice of Pakistan calls JCP meeting to con ..

52 seconds ago

Diverse culture a source of beauty & enjoyment in ..

54 seconds ago

China attaches great importance to relations with ..

56 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.