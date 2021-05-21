Railway Union stages protest against Israeli aggression

The Pakistan Railways Employees (PREM) Union organised a protest rally on Friday to express solidarity with Palestine against Israeli occupation and atrocities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways Employees (PREM) Union organised a protest rally on Friday to express solidarity with Palestine against Israeli occupation and atrocities.

Earlier, protest gatherings were arranged at PR Carriage Shop, Locomotive Shop, PR General Store and Railway Headquarters and then finally a rally was held outside the Divisional Superintendent Office.

Jamaat-e-Islami Lahore Ameer Zikrullah Mujahid, Chairman PREM Union Ziauddin Ansari, Central President Sheikh M Anwar and other leaders spoke on the occasion.

Speakers condemned the Israeli terrorism in Palestine and killings of innocent people including women and children.

They urged the United Nations to deploy a peace force in at Al Aqsa Mosque and Gaza. They asked the Muslim countries to get united for the common cause against Israel.

The speakers said that global human rights bodies were sleeping on the barbaric Israeli attacks against innocent citizens of Gaza.

The protesters were raising slogans against Israel and in favour of Palestine. The protesters also burnt Israeli flag at Boharwala Chowk to express their protest against the Israeli aggression.