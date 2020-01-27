Railway wala makes and breaks the government daily but ministry is not being controlled by him: Supreme Court (SC)

(@FahadShabbir)

Supreme Court (SC) while summoning railway minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad in Railway losses case has remarked nothing is running in order in railway

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th January, 2020) Supreme Court (SC) while summoning railway minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad in Railway losses case has remarked nothing is running in order in railway.A 3-member bench of SC presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmad took up the case for hearing Monday.The court has summoned railway minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, secretary railway and CEO Railway today (Tuesday).The SC while expressing annoyance over audit report in respect of Railway has remarked who has taken railway ministry should first of all travel by train himself.

Your record is not computerized but it is manual. Nothing is running correct in railway. No other institution is more corrupt than railway in Pakistan. Neither stations are proper nor the signal and track are in good condition.

Every one travelling by train is travelling under risk. Neither there are passengers in the trains nor goods trains are running.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked railway system is not even running.

Report has made it clear the department is running into loss of billion of rupees.CJP without mentioning the name of railway minister remarked "railway wala daily pulls down and makes government but he is not becoming able to control railway ministry.

The entire railway department is in politics. We are running train of 18th century today while world is moving ahead by running bullet proof train. Where stands the matter of eruption of fire in railway.Counsel for railway said inquiry was conducted in regard to this matter and action has been taken against two persons.The CJP while expressing annoyance remarked why railway CEO has not appeared in the court.Counsel for railway told the court that notice was sent to former CEO and he is not present now.The court while summoning CEO Railway and others adjourned the hearing of the case till today.