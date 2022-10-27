UrduPoint.com

Railway Workers Organise Rally To Mark Kashmir Black Day

Published October 27, 2022

Railway workers organise rally to mark Kashmir Black Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railway Lahore Division organised a rally on Thursday to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers on the Kashmir Black Day.

Railways Divisional Superintendent M Hanif Gul led the rally from the DS Office.

The participants in the rally raised slogans against Indian oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The divisional superintendent said that Kashmiri brothers were not alone as Pakistan was always standing with them. He demanded the United Nations should ensure plebiscite in the valley in line with the resolutions, passed by it to give right to self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. A large number of railway workers participated in the rally.

