UrduPoint.com

Railway Workers Union, Pensioners Association Stage Protest Against Non-payment Of Salaries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2022 | 09:15 PM

Railway Workers union, pensioners association stage protest against non-payment of salaries

Railway Worker Union Open Line and Pensioners Welfare Association staged a joint protest against non-payment of salaries and pension to them for November.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Railway Worker Union Open Line and Pensioners Welfare Association staged a joint protest against non-payment of salaries and pension to them for November.

The protestors said that they were facing very difficult situation and were unable to meet even daily needs due to non-payment of salaries.

They informed that they would go on hunger strike till death if they were not paid salaries and pensions in time.

Related Topics

Protest November

Recent Stories

Forces clear CTD centre after killing 33 terrorist ..

Forces clear CTD centre after killing 33 terrorists; all hostages liberated: Off ..

1 minute ago
 Ukraine Ready to Host, Treat Former Georgian Presi ..

Ukraine Ready to Host, Treat Former Georgian President Saakashvili - Presidentia ..

1 minute ago
 Majority of UK Citizens Support Strikes of Nurses, ..

Majority of UK Citizens Support Strikes of Nurses, Firefighters - Poll

1 minute ago
 German court convicts 97-year-old in one of last H ..

German court convicts 97-year-old in one of last Holocaust trials

1 minute ago
 NA passes Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendme ..

NA passes Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2022

10 minutes ago
 European Commission Hopes Joint Gas Procurement in ..

European Commission Hopes Joint Gas Procurement in EU Will Begin in Spring 2023

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.