Railway Workers union, pensioners association stage protest against non-payment of salaries

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Railway Worker Union Open Line and Pensioners Welfare Association staged a joint protest against non-payment of salaries and pension to them for November.

The protestors said that they were facing very difficult situation and were unable to meet even daily needs due to non-payment of salaries.

They informed that they would go on hunger strike till death if they were not paid salaries and pensions in time.