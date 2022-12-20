- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Railway Workers union, pensioners association stage protest against non-payment of salaries
Railway Workers Union, Pensioners Association Stage Protest Against Non-payment Of Salaries
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2022 | 09:15 PM
Railway Worker Union Open Line and Pensioners Welfare Association staged a joint protest against non-payment of salaries and pension to them for November.
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Railway Worker Union Open Line and Pensioners Welfare Association staged a joint protest against non-payment of salaries and pension to them for November.
The protestors said that they were facing very difficult situation and were unable to meet even daily needs due to non-payment of salaries.
They informed that they would go on hunger strike till death if they were not paid salaries and pensions in time.