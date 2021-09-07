Railways acknowledges services of late Abdul Ghani

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Director Public Relations Nazia Jabeen on Monday visited the residence of late railway driver Abdul Ghani and presented honorary shield to his daughter as an acknowledgement of his services.

According to a press release issued here, Abdul Ghani on August 14, 1947 brought passengers safely from India to Lahore by train.

He said that railways would always remember the services of Abdul Ghani.

Shameem Malika daughter of Abdul Ghani thanked Pakistan Railways for remembering the services of her father.