UrduPoint.com

Railways Acknowledges Services Of Late Abdul Ghani

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 12:00 AM

Railways acknowledges services of late Abdul Ghani

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Director Public Relations Nazia Jabeen on Monday visited the residence of late railway driver Abdul Ghani and presented honorary shield to his daughter as an acknowledgement of his services.

According to a press release issued here, Abdul Ghani on August 14, 1947 brought passengers safely from India to Lahore by train.

He said that railways would always remember the services of Abdul Ghani.

Shameem Malika daughter of Abdul Ghani thanked Pakistan Railways for remembering the services of her father.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Driver August From

Recent Stories

UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Econo ..

UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

2 hours ago
 First set of UAEâ€™s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot ..

First set of UAEâ€™s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot; attracts media coverage of 4 ..

2 hours ago
 One of Taro Kono's Rivals for Japanese Prime Minis ..

One of Taro Kono's Rivals for Japanese Prime Minister Chair May Support His Bid ..

3 minutes ago
 VW's electric push 'can't go any faster', says CEO ..

VW's electric push 'can't go any faster', says CEO

3 minutes ago
 No Terror Attacks on NATO States Organized From Af ..

No Terror Attacks on NATO States Organized From Afghanistan During Invasion - St ..

3 minutes ago
 UK Foreign Secretary Decries Prison Sentences for ..

UK Foreign Secretary Decries Prison Sentences for Belarusian Opposition Figures

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.