Railways added ten more passenger trains in last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Railways has added as many ten more passenger trains across the country in a bid to accommodate the passengers, provide better felicities to the commuters besides generate more revenue for the department.

“Before completing the network of 96 trains over the entire railway network, the last year the figure of trains is 86 which will be improved after the concerted efforts of the department,” an official in the Ministry told APP.

He said the facilities being provided to the passengers at railway stations include waiting rooms, vending stalls, station restaurants, wheelchairs, information desk, computer reservation facilities, a public address system to inform the public about the arrival/departure of trains, provision of paramedics and 1st aid facility, online reservation facility, passenger insurance service and revival of help desks at stations facilities in trains.

To a question, Pakistan Railways has beefed up precautionary measures to reduce passenger train accidents and only six minor accidents with no causality took place on the entire railway network in the country during the last three months.

“Only two train accidents have taken place in September, no accident happened in October and four train accidents occurred in November due to effective steps of the department,” he added.

He said the drastic decrease in accidents has been witnessed due to the efforts being undertaken to reduce trespassing at unmanned level crossings and unauthorized locations.

“Our staff is continuously monitoring the railway tracks across the country and conducting thorough inspection of the trains as the safety of the passengers is the top priority of the department,” he said.

The official said the department was taking several steps to improve the Railway services including the issues related to tracking maintenance that was given top priority.

He said that the punctuality of trains was improved and all the trains were being monitored, reviewed, and rectified while to facilitate the passengers, a mobile application “Pak rail live” has also been launched for real-time tracking of trains.

