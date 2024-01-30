Railways Added Ten More Passenger Trains In Last Year
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Railways has added as many ten more passenger trains across the country in a bid to accommodate the passengers, provide better felicities to the commuters besides generate more revenue for the department.
“Before completing the network of 96 trains over the entire railway network, the last year the figure of trains is 86 which will be improved after the concerted efforts of the department,” an official in the Ministry told APP.
He said the facilities being provided to the passengers at railway stations include waiting rooms, vending stalls, station restaurants, wheelchairs, information desk, computer reservation facilities, a public address system to inform the public about the arrival/departure of trains, provision of paramedics and 1st aid facility, online reservation facility, passenger insurance service and revival of help desks at stations facilities in trains.
To a question, Pakistan Railways has beefed up precautionary measures to reduce passenger train accidents and only six minor accidents with no causality took place on the entire railway network in the country during the last three months.
“Only two train accidents have taken place in September, no accident happened in October and four train accidents occurred in November due to effective steps of the department,” he added.
He said the drastic decrease in accidents has been witnessed due to the efforts being undertaken to reduce trespassing at unmanned level crossings and unauthorized locations.
“Our staff is continuously monitoring the railway tracks across the country and conducting thorough inspection of the trains as the safety of the passengers is the top priority of the department,” he said.
The official said the department was taking several steps to improve the Railway services including the issues related to tracking maintenance that was given top priority.
He said that the punctuality of trains was improved and all the trains were being monitored, reviewed, and rectified while to facilitate the passengers, a mobile application “Pak rail live” has also been launched for real-time tracking of trains.
\395
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power
Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan
Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024
Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians
Thief gang busted, three held
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender
S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Adulterated milk wasted2 minutes ago
-
Murree snowfall forecast; all departments on high alert2 minutes ago
-
852 power pilferers arrested during last 5 months, Rs 68 million recovered2 minutes ago
-
20 arrested, weapons recovered2 minutes ago
-
Four dacoits held; cash, arms recovered in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
Long awaited snowfall continues in Naran for third consecutive day12 minutes ago
-
Rescue workers’ leaves cancelled for general elections in Dera12 minutes ago
-
Muzaffargarh gets four women candidates for general elections12 minutes ago
-
Tourists advised to get weather updates before visiting Murree22 minutes ago
-
Candidates face penalties for violating election rules in KP22 minutes ago
-
PO of robbery-cum-murder case arrested22 minutes ago
-
Arrangements reviewed for general elections in Dera42 minutes ago