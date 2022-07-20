Railways advertises 37 posts since 2018

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways has made recruitment in the department in a transparent manner against 37 posts of different categories advertised since 2018, upholding the principle of set criteria and merit.

"The Ministry of Railways has strictly followed the criteria of educational qualification and experience of all MP scales posts in accordance with the set policy," an official told APP.

He said Pakistan Railways had strictly followed the prescribed criteria of MP scales posts in accordance with the policy, with the approval of appointing authority of Prime Minister.

To a question, the official said that in terms of clause 3 of Federal Governments travel allowance manual all the officers of BS-17 and were entitled to travel by air on official tour.

However, he said mostly the railway officers travel by train for official visits, except, in case of exigency like court cases, emergent visits of accident sites or to attend, unavoidable high profile official meetings scheduled at the nick of time, in the interest of the department when railway officers of BS-20 and above are allowed to travel by air.

Giving details of by air visits, the official said the over last three years, (Calendar years 2019-21) only 27 officers travelled by air on 96 occasions, the officers were allowed to travel by air due to exigency.

He said the employees of the department were also provided medical and accommodation and other facilities, as permissible to all Federal Government Employees of Pakistan Railways.