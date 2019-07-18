UrduPoint.com
Railways All Set To Launch Mainwali Express On Friday

Thu 18th July 2019 | 05:38 PM

Railways all set to launch Mainwali Express on Friday

Ministry of Railways has finalized all arrangements to launch another train service between Lahore-Mianwali-Mari Indus namely 'Mianwali Express' on July 19 (Friday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Ministry of Railways has finalized all arrangements to launch another train service between Lahore-Mianwali-Mari Indus namely 'Mianwali Express' on July 19 (Friday).

Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to inaugurate the train, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had already visited the 400km Lahore-Mianwali track to review arrangements for the new service.

The official said the train having the facility of air-conditioned coaches would be a significant addition to the services of Pakistan Railways.

He said the one-way fare of the AC coaches would be Rs800 per person, while economy class charges would be Rs350 per passenger.

The train would return from Daud Khel and Mari Indus.

The people of Mianwali would be benefited from the facility, he added.

The train would have 10 stops including Shahdara Bagh, Qila Sheikhpura, Sangla Hill, Chiniot, Shaheenabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Kundian, Mianwali and Daudkhel.

He said that Pakistan Railways had already launched on-stop train from Rawalpindi to Karachi "Sir Syed Express" on July 3 to facilitate the passengers and earn more revenue for the department.

The official said the government was taking all possible measures to overcome the losses of Pakistan Railways and ensure the provision of comfortable, modern, swift and safe means of transportation to the passengers.

He said the train would have in-house television, wifi, cabin service, on wheel restaurant, bedding, sound system and accessories kit.

\395

