UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways All Set To Launch Sir Syed Express On July 3

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:33 PM

Railways all set to launch Sir Syed Express on July 3

Ministry of Railways had finalized all arrangements to launch a non-stop train from Rawalpindi to Karachi Sir Syed Express on July 3 to facilitate the passengers and earn more revenue for the department

ISLAMABAD,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Ministry of Railways had finalized all arrangements to launch a non-stop train from Rawalpindi to Karachi Sir Syed Express on July 3 to facilitate the passengers and earn more revenue for the department.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was likely to inaugurate Sir Syed Express at Rawalpindi Railways Station, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said the present government was taking all possible measures to overcome the losses of Pakistan Railways and to ensure the provision of comfortable, modern, swift and safe means of transportation to the passengers.

Regarding the facilities in Sir Syed Express, he said the train would have in-house television, wifi, cabin service, on wheel restaurant, bedding, sound system and accessories kit.

The official said the train would leave the Rawalpindi Railway Station at 2:30 pm via Faisalabad and at 9:00 pm from Karachi Railway Station.

He said that Pakistan Railways had announced advance booking for the train and till date all the seats of Sir Syed Express were booked and no more seats were available.

To a question, he said that over 200 acres of commercial and residential land of Pakistan Railways was under illegal occupation of the provincial governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Around 113.55 acres railways land were under unauthorized utilization of different government departments of Punjab and 87.

017 acres were under the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said.

Giving details of the railways land in Punjab, he said 95.56 acres land was under unauthorized use of Revenue Department of Attock City, 9.99 acres were occupied by board of Revenue Mianwali, 3.81 acres by education Department Punjab for Construction of school in Mianwali, 3.69 acres by Attock Tehsil Municipal Office and 0.5 acres by Highway Punjab Mianwali.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said 46 acres land was being used without authorization by Bannu District Government, 22.33 acres by Health Department of Nowshera, 11.509 acres by Traffic Police, Revenue Departments of Peshawar, 6.77 acres by Police Department of Hangu and Lakki Marwat and 0.048 by District Police Kohat.

He said special campaign for removal of encroachment had been launched in the divisions resulting in 51.40 acres of railways land retrieved during the last three months.

The official said divisions were actively carrying out campaign against the land mafia to retrieve valuable state land with the help of concerned district administration and as well as district railway police.

One major factor which makes hurdles in retrieval of railways land was stay orders from the courts as presently about 185 land cases were under trial in different courts, which were also vigorously followed in the light of orders passed by the Supreme Court, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Faisalabad Peshawar Bannu Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Education Punjab Traffic Hangu Kohat Rawalpindi Nowshera Mianwali Lakki Marwat Attock July TV All From Government

Recent Stories

Fish landing centre inaugurated in Yemen’s Red S ..

6 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Abdu ..

21 minutes ago

Govt to issue license to social media tour operato ..

23 minutes ago

UVAS wins Rs 300m Canadian funding to develop alte ..

28 minutes ago

A significant majority of Pakistanis (65%) report ..

28 minutes ago

Shabwa district sees opening of new solar-powered ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.