Railways All Set To Launch ‘Summer Vacation Special Train’ On July 5
Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Pakistan Railways is all set to launch a ‘Summer Vacation Special Train’ to facilitate and accommodate the passengers between Rawalpindi-Karachi from July 5 to July 30.
“All the preparation to launch the train is already completed on the direction of Secretary Railways Syed Mazhar Ali Shah,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.
The official said that the special train (50-Dn) would commence its journey from Rawalpindi on July 5 and continue to operate on July 8, 11, 14, 17, 20, 23, 26, and 29. He said the departing at 12:30 pm, is scheduled to arrive at Karachi Cantt at 2:15 pm the following day.
The official said that the return service (49-Up) would depart from Karachi Cantt on July 6, 9, 12, 15, 18, 21, 24, 27, and 30, starting at 8:45 pm and reaching Rawalpindi at 10 pm the next day.
He said this initiative aims to provide a comfortable and convenient travel option for citizens during the summer vacation period.
The train would make stops at major stations including Jhelum, Lalamusa, Gujrat, Wazirabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Raiwind, Okara, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Khanpur, Rohri, and Hyderabad, he added.
He said the Summer Vacation Special Train would feature two AC standard coaches, two AC business coaches, five economy class coaches, one brake van, and one power plant.
Additionally, the official said that six economy class coaches would be added from Lahore to further accommodate passengers.
