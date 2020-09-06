Railways all set to reconstruct 11 bridges, repair 55 for smooth trains operation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways is all set to reconstruct 11 bridges and repair another 55 across the country to ensure smooth operation of trains and safety of the passengers.

Giving details of the project, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP that the department would reconstruct three bridges in Sukkur division, six in Multan and two in Lahore division.

About the repair of bridges in different divisions, he said Pakistan Railways had planned to repair 34 bridges in Karachi, 11 in Sukkur, two in Multan, five in Rawalpindi, two in Peshawar and one in Quetta.

Around 86 percent of bridges were more than 100 years old, but all of them were safe for train operation due to regular maintenance, rehabilitation and strengthening of the bridges, the official added.

He said Pakistan Railways has 13,959 major and minor bridges over the system and their design life varies for different years.

The standard operating procedure calls for inspection of bridges in accordance with the different schedules like monthly, quarterly, biannually and annually.

To a question, he said Pakistan Railways upgraded as many as six major railway stations across the country, giving them a new and modernize look, besides facilitating the passengers during the last two years.

The upgraded railway stations including Bahawalpur, Raiwind, Narowal, Okara, Sahiwal and Gujranwala. The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) had given approval for the renovation in 2018, he added.

The up-gradation work would be carried out in passenger waiting halls, prayer area, operation offices, water filtration plant, toilets, passenger shelter, platforms, ticket counters, parking area and external development work.

"Around Rs50 million were allocated in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the current fiscal year to upgrade and renovate of nine other major railway stations," the official said.

Regarding the two major railway stations of Rawalpindi and Rohri, the official said the tenders had been floated and waiting for its final approval. He said the present government was encouraging the private partners and builders for renovation and up-gradation of the railway stations.

