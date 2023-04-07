Close
Railways All Set To Resume Upgradation Work Of Shadadpur Station Platform

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Railways all set to resume upgradation work of Shadadpur Station platform

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways is all set to resume the renovation and construction of a platform of Shadadpur Railway Station to facilitate passengers.

"The renovation and construction work was stopped due to non-availability of funds but now the ministry has allocated around two million rupees more for completing the renovation and construction, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP on Friday.

"Shadadpur Railway Station, operating with three platforms, is one of the important stations situated on the mainline where most of the mail and express trains have their stoppages." The official said the contractor had stopped the construction work due to non-payment of bills and funds, adding 50 percent of the renovation work had been already completed. However, he said the requisite funds were being arranged for the remaining work.

He said the platform condition on the downside was dilapidated and, therefore it was decided to carry out its repair under the head of improvement and welfare expenditure.

To a question, the official said Pakistan Railways was a big organization comprising of around 63,000 employees and its network stretched across the country.

"The employees have well-cared under the welfare activities like health facilities through a wide network of hospitals, dispensaries, and child healthcare units." Elaborating, the official said the provision of government accommodation according to entitlement and priority list, staff benevolent funds, benefits, and incentives were provided through the Prime Minister's Family Assistance Package policy for families of deceased employees.

"Other welfare activities included benefits and incentives provided through policy for disabled employees' families, monthly grants to widows scale-wise, the establishment of Primary and high schools, industrial schools to teach handicrafts, sports activities through the constitution of Pakistan and pick and drop facility for schools/offices, the installation of water filtration plants, a special provision of five medical seats in Riphah Islamic University campuses with a reduction of 50 percent in admission and tuition fees, loans on easy installments, availability of all recreational facilities, payment for burial and ambulance charges, marriage grant, farewell grant, free passes and concession in railways fares."

