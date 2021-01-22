Railways all set to upgrade Rawalpindi, Rohri stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways is all set to upgrade two major railway stations of Rawalpindi and Rohri to facilitate the passengers and improve the outlook.

The tenders had been floated and under the process of final approval, official sources in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

They said the government had already allocated Rs 50 million in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), 2020-21 for the up-gradation and renovation of the railway stations across the country.

The renovation of the railway stations had been approved by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) in 2018 and the department had already upgraded over six railway stations in different parts of the country.

Renovation work of Bahawalpur, Raiwind, Narowal, Okara, Sahiwal and Gujranwala station shave been completed while the up-gradation works of the five railway stations including Hassan Abdal, Nakana Sahib, Peshawar Cantonment, Karachi Cantonment and Lahore were under progress and would be completed soon, they added.

They said the basic aim of the up-gradation was to facilitate the passengers and improve the outlook and modernize the railway stations.

"Pakistan Railways is also planning to reconstruct 11 bridges and repair another 55 across the country to ensure the smooth operation of trains and safety of the passengers," they added.