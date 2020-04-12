UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways All Set To Utilize Barren Land Across Country

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 02:00 PM

Railways all set to utilize barren land across country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways was all set to utilize around 10937 acres its barren land across the country by executing various projects to earn more revenue for the department.

"The Ministry of Railways has owned 8439 acres barren land in Punjab, 1355 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 263 in Sindh and 880 in Balochistan," sources in the Ministry told APP.

Giving detail, they said the department owned 1,67,690 acres land all over the country, out of which 90,326 had in Punjab, 39,428 in Sindh, 28,228 in Balochistan and 9,708 acres in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They said that Pakistan Railways had leased out around 15,172 acres land for various purposes across the country and 3,330 acres land was under encroachment of different government departments and individual.

The sources said Pakistan Railways was using 1,086 acres land for Railway Housing Societies in four provinces and 806 acres land was under the utilization of regular and non-regular katchi abadies.

"Pakistan Railways has reserved 12,808 acres land in four provinces for future operational use including 4364 acres in Punjab, 1800 acres in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 900 acres in Sindh and 5744 acres in Balochistan," they added.

To a question, they said the present government had leased out around 6496 acres railway land across the country to different departments and private persons to generate extra revenue.

"The land was leased and licensed out for various purposes including premium shops, stacking, agricultural and parking stands etc," they said.

C:sra/P:sra/L:mka/R:mka\778

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab All Government Housing

Recent Stories

Russia reports over 2,000 new coronavirus cases

31 minutes ago

NYUAD launches virtual exchange programme connecti ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait confirms recovery of nine coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

NCM carries out 95 cloud seeding operations in Q1 ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia extends curfew to curb COVID-19 sprea ..

4 hours ago

Germany&#039;s coronavirus cases rise by 2,821

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.