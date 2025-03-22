Railways announce 20 percent fare discount for Eid travelers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) In a move to facilitate the passengers during Eid ul Fitr, Pakistan Railways has announced a 20 percent discount on train fares across all classes.

The concession will be applicable on the first three days of Eid and will benefit passengers traveling on mail, express, passenger, and intercity trains.

The initiative, introduced on the directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, aims to ease travel costs and help people reunite with their families during the festive occasion.

Hanif Abbasi emphasized that the government is committed to providing relief to citizens, ensuring that train travel remains affordable, safe, and comfortable.

He assured that all safety measures and service standards would be maintained during the Eid holiday rush.

As part of its ongoing efforts to improve passenger experience, the minister said Pakistan Railways has been working to enhance its services.

The minister said that railway authorities will take all necessary steps to facilitate passengers and ensure smooth operations throughout the holiday period.

He said the passengers are encouraged to plan their journeys in advance and take advantage of the Eid special discount.

Th minister said that further details regarding ticket bookings and train schedules are available through Pakistan Railways' official platforms.