Railways Announce Summer Timetable Of Trains

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 08:20 PM

Railways announce summer timetable of trains

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways announced new time table of trains for summer which will be effective from April 15.

According to the new timetable issued on Sunday, time of arrival and departure of 23 trains has been changed at different railway stations, whereas temporary stoppages of 16 trains have been regularized in new schedule.

It is pertinent to mention here that passenger train operation across the country has been suspended due to national lock-down announced by the government amid corona virus pandemic.

The new timetable will be followed on restoration of train operation,it was announced.

