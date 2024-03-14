Railways announce ticket booking office hour in Ramazan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Railways has announced the ticket booking office hours during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak to facilitate the passengers.

According to the spokesman of Pakistan Railways, the ticket booking offices would be open from 8 am to 1 pm Monday through Thursday during the first 15 days the holy month.

The spokesman said the travelers could book tickets for the afternoon shift Monday through Friday between 1 and 6pm.

He said there would be a Friday prayer break from 12:30 to 2:00 pm.

To facilitate the passenger, he said after the 15th of Ramazan, the reservation office would be open till 9 pm with Iftar break.