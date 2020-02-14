UrduPoint.com
Railways Announced Shuttle Train Fare For Lahore-Gujranwala

Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:16 PM

Railways announced shuttle train fare for Lahore-Gujranwala

The Pakistan Railways has issued fare schedule for Lahore-Gujranwala-Lahore shuttle train which is expected to be inaugurated on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways has issued fare schedule for Lahore-Gujranwala-Lahore shuttle train which is expected to be inaugurated on Saturday.

According to the PR spokesperson on Friday, the fare from Lahore to Gujranwala will be Rs 100 while fare from one to 20 kilometer (km) will be Rs 20,Rs 30 for upto 30 km, Rs 50 for upto 50 km, Rs 60 for upto 60 km and Rs 100 for upto70 km journey.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

