Railways Announced Shuttle Train Fare For Lahore-Gujranwala
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:16 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways has issued fare schedule for Lahore-Gujranwala-Lahore shuttle train which is expected to be inaugurated on Saturday.
According to the PR spokesperson on Friday, the fare from Lahore to Gujranwala will be Rs 100 while fare from one to 20 kilometer (km) will be Rs 20,Rs 30 for upto 30 km, Rs 50 for upto 50 km, Rs 60 for upto 60 km and Rs 100 for upto70 km journey.