UrduPoint.com

Railways Announces 30 Pc Reduction In Some Train Fares

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2022 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways has announced a 30 percent discount on tickets for some trains to facilitate the passengers during three days of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to the Pakistan Railways, in the private sector, the fares of Thal Express which runs from Rawalpindi to Multan have been reduced.

The reduction in the train fares has been implemented as usual, including the days of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The management of Sir Syed Express which runs between Rawalpindi and Karachi has announced a reduction in fares for Eid.

The tickets for May 2 will be reduced by 40 percent for one day.

