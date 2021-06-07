Railways announces financial compensation for dead, injured

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways has announced Rs 1.5 million as financial compensation for families of those killed in the train accident near Ghotki, as per its policy.

According to the PR spokesperson on Monday, the injured passengers will be given Rs 50,000 to Rs 300,000 according to minor and severe injuries.

The PR has extended its heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families.

The railway administration has started collecting data of the victims of the train accident on emergency basis and the process of providing relief money would also be started soon, the spokesperson said.