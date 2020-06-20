UrduPoint.com
Railways Announces Five Per Cent More Discount On Freight

Sat 20th June 2020 | 12:13 AM

The Pakistan Railways has announced more five per cent concession in the transport charges for businessmen on container and coal train

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways has announced more five per cent concession in the transport charges for businessmen on container and coal train.

According to the PR sources, the decision has been taken to facilitate the business community in wake of coronavirus pandemic effects on business under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan .

The railways has already given 20 per cent discount on the freight to share burden of the businesscommunity due to COVID-19. Now the total concession on freight has reached up to 25 per cent.

Meanwhile, the businessmen welcomed the decision.

