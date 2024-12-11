Railways Announces New Stop For Tezgam, Rehman Baba Express At Ghotki
Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2024 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) In a move aimed at enhancing public convenience, the Pakistan Railways administration announced a new stop for two of its major trains.
According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, the Tezgam Express (7up-8dn), which operates between Karachi and Rawalpindi, and the Rehman Baba Express (47up-48dn), running between Karachi and Peshawar, will now make a two-minute halt at Ghotki railway station.
The decision, which comes in response to public demand, will be implemented immediately. This initiative was expected to benefit commuters in Ghotki and surrounding areas, providing them with better access to long-distance travel options.
Railway authorities had urged passengers to stay updated with the revised train schedules and take advantage of this new facility.
