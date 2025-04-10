Open Menu

Railways Announces Route Change For Passenger Train Service

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2025 | 08:56 PM

Pakistan Railways announced a change in the route of the passenger train service between Lalamusa and Pind Dadan Khan, effective from April 15

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Railways announced a change in the route of the passenger train service between Lalamusa and Pind Dadan Khan, effective from April 15.

The train will now travel via Sargodha instead of its previous route through Mandi Bahauddin and Malikwal. The train will depart Lalamusa at 6:00 a.m.

, passing through Mandi Bahauddin, Malikwal, Phulwan, and Bhalwal before arriving in Sargodha at 10:40 a.m. It will leave Sargodha at 11:30 a.m. and continue to Pind Dadan Khan. On its return journey, the train will follow the route back via Malikwal to Lalamusa.

Railway officials said the route change aims to provide more convenient travel options for residents of Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Dinga, Phulwan, Bhalwal, and surrounding areas.

