Railways Announces Temporary Stops For Trains At Different Stations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Railways administration has approved temporary stops for three major trains to facilitate passengers, according to a notification issued on Friday.
The Karachi-Sialkot-Karachi (9Up/10Dn) Allama Iqbal Express will now stop for two minutes at Dera Nawab Sahib railway station, while the Karachi-Peshawar Cantt-Karachi (47Up/48Dn) Rehman Baba Express will stop for two minutes at Taxila Cantt railway station.
These stops will remain in effect for three months on a trial basis.
Additionally, the Lahore-Karachi-Lahore (15Up/16Dn) Karachi Express has been allowed a two-minute stop at Gambat railway station. This facility will be available to passengers for one month temporarily.
Pakistan Railways officials stated that these stops aim to improve accessibility for passengers and accommodate public demand. Further decisions regarding these stops will be based on their usage and feedback from travelers.
