Railways appoints first woman private secretary

The Pakistan Railways has appointed the first woman private secretary in its history

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :

According to a notification on Friday, the PR administration promoted assistant private secretary of grade-16, Shamim Ara to the post of private secretary (grade 17).

The newly promoted officer has won the honour of becoming the first woman private secretary, and she will retire on March 24 after working for 40 years in the railways.